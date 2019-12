NCP leader Majeed Memon on Wednesday, reacting to MQM Chief Altaf Hussain's statements on India being the safest place for Muslims, said, "That is his personal experience. I don't think that should be generalised to the extent that all Indians and all Pakistanis are sharing the same views." Pakistan leader and founder of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) party in Pakistan Altaf Hussain spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday.