Nationalist Congress Party leader Majeed Memon has called Pragya Thakur's 'Godse Deshbhakt' remark as mischief and said, "In the house, whenever you make a provocative gesture or statement, then it definitely invites the displeasure and wrath from the opposition and in particular when the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi is praised, nobody would like it". Memon opined that the statement made by Pragya Thakur was on purpose and to provoke the opposition which is condemnable.