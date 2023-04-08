Major Admin Rejig In Bihar: Nitish Kumar Govt Transfers 36 IAS And 26 IPS Officers

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Bihar government on Saturday transferred 36 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 26 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, secretary of the Minor Water Resources department will be the new secretary of the Prohibition Excise and Registration department. B Kartikey Dhanji the Inspector General of Registration-cum-Excise Commissioner has been given charge of Director, Bihar Education Project Council, a notification issued by the General Administration department said.

Sajay Kumar Upadhyay who is currently holding the post of Saran Municipal Commissioner will now hold the post of Special Secretary, Food Consumer Protection department.

Seema Tripathi the State Transport Commissioner will be the new Special Secretary, Art, Culture & Youth department. Kanwal Tanuj the Managing Director of the Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) will take charge of Special Secretary, Environment, and Forest & Climate Change department.

According to the order issued by the General Administration department (GAD) Ram Shankar has been appointed as new District Magistrate of Sheohar and Dinesh Kumar as DM of West Champaran. Alok Ranjan Ghosh has been appointed as Director of Agriculture.

Among IPS officers, Pushkar Anand has been posted as Commandant, Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP), Bodhgaya and Himanshu Shankar Trivedi will be the f Commandant (BSAP), Jamui.

Anil Kumar SP (Traffic), Patna, has been given charge of SP, Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), Patna. Har Kishore SP Sitamarhi will be the new Commandment of BSAP (Patna), Ravi Ranjan Kumar Commandant (BSAP, Supaul) has been appointed as the new SP of Vaishali.