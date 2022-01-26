Last Updated:

#ProudToBeIndian: Major Anuj Sood's Wife Akriti Relives The Braveheart's Sacrifice & Love For The Uniform

Major Anuj Sood laid down his life in an anti-terrorism operation in Kashmir in May 2020. He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously on 27 November 2021.

Ananya Varma

On Republic Media Network's #ProudToBeIndian broadcast on Republic Day, martyred braveheart Major Anuj Sood's wife, Akriti Sood, spoke about the fearless warrior and his undying resolve for the nation. The 30-year-old Army officer who was from the Brigade of the Guards regiment, part of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles, had joined the National Defence Academy in 2008. The young officer laid down his life in an anti-terrorism operation in northern Kashmir in May 2020. He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously on 27 November 2021.

"He was the most disciplined, dedicated, by-the-book kind of a man. That is what charmed me when I first met him. His love for the uniform was the first thing anyone would notice and that was him in a nutshell," Akriti Sood shared during a conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Going back to the moment when she received the Shaurya Chakra on behalf of her late husband, she said, "At that point of time, when they were repeating the incidents of May 2, all I kept thinking was how brave are these souls who moved ahead and faced the situation. I could have never, it does not come easily. I kept thinking about what was going in Anuj's mind at that particular moment."

National hero Major Anuj Sood's sacrifice helped save civilians in J&K   

Major Anuj Sood was martyred in an anti-terror operation in north Kashmir on 2 May 2020. He was cremated will full military honours on 5 May 2020. The officer was among the five security personnel who were martyred in an encounter while fighting terrorists in the Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's frontier district, Kupwara.

The Indian Army had said in a statement that a joint operation was launched by the Army and Police based on the intelligence input that terrorists had taken civilians as hostages in a house in Changimul, Handwara. The security personnel managed to safely rescue the citizens and eliminate two terrorists.

Touching scenes were witnessed moments before Major Sood's last rites. After his body was taken from his Panchkula residence to the cremation ground in Mani Majra in Chandigarh, his wife, Akriti threw, her arms around the coffin to bid adieu to the national hero just before his body was put on a bedecked army vehicle.

Major Sood's sister Harshita, who is also an Army officer, was seen consoling her sister-in-law at the Panchkula residence and later at the cremation ground. 

