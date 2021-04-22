Major Boost To IAF As Fifth Batch Of Rafale Fighter Aircraft Arrives In India From France

In a major development, the fifth batch of Rafale fighter aircraft with four planes arrived in India on Wednesday flying a distance of 8,000 km from Merignac Air Base in France. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force thanked the French and UAE air forces for their refuelling support to complete the journey.

After a direct ferry from #MerignacAirBase, France, the 5th batch of Rafales arrived in India on 21 Apr. The fighters flew a distance of almost 8,000Kms with air-to-air refuelling support by @Armee_de_lair and UAE AF. IAF thanks both the Air Forces for their co-operation. pic.twitter.com/jp81vODCp2 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 21, 2021

On April 21, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited the Rafale training centre in France and spoke on the occasion of the completion of all Rafale training. He lauded pilots & saw off the next batch of Rafales on a non-stop flight to India with mid-air refuelling by the French Air force & UAE. The Air Chief also thanked the French government, French Airforce & French Industry for timely delivery & pilot training on schedule despite the COVID pandemic.

@IAF_MCC chief on an official tour to ðŸ‡«ðŸ‡· visited the Rafale training center & spoke on the occasion of the completion of all Rafale training in ðŸ‡«ðŸ‡· & flight of another batch of Rafale fighters to ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³@JawedAshraf5 @PMOIndia@DrSJaishankar @DDNewslive @MEAIndia @rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/WQYzxthYzp — India in France (@Indian_Embassy) April 21, 2021

On ways to further expand cooperation between the two countries, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria also held talks with General Philippe Lavigne, Chief of Staff of the FASF.

Air Chief Mshl RKS Bhadauria on an official tour to France lauds pilots&sees off the next batch of Rafales on a non stop flight to ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ with mid air refueling by French Air force&UAE.Thanks ðŸ‡«ðŸ‡· esp FASF & French Industry for timely delivery&pilot training on schedule despite covid pic.twitter.com/LNeUu5DL6k — India in France (@Indian_Embassy) April 21, 2021

Fourth Batch of Rafales

On March 31, India received the fourth batch of Rafale fighter jets from France, which joined the Golden Arrows Squadron in Ambala. The three combat aircraft took off from France early in the day and was provided mid-air refuelling by the UAE Airbus 330 multi-role transport tankers over the Gulf of Oman.

India-France ink deal over Rafale jets

In September 2016, India had ordered 36 Rafale fighter jets from France and by April end, over 50% of these aircraft would have arrived in the country. The aircraft had started joining the IAF squadron in the July-August timeframe last year and were quickly operationalised by the Air Force.

The aircraft had also been deployed for patrolling along the China front in eastern Ladakh and other fronts during the height of the China confrontation. The planes equipped with the Hammer missiles have enhanced their capability to carry out air-to-ground strikes like the one in Balakot. The second set of Rafale jets arrived in India in November 2020.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image credits: @Indian_Embassy Twitter)