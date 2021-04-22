Last Updated:

Major Boost To IAF As Fifth Batch Of Rafale Fighter Aircraft Arrives In India From France

After flying a distance of 8,000 km from Merignac Air Base in France, the fifth batch of Rafale fighter aircraft arrived in India on Wednesday.

Written By
Astha Singh

@Indian_Embassy Twitter


In a major development, the fifth batch of Rafale fighter aircraft with four planes arrived in India on Wednesday flying a distance of 8,000 km from Merignac Air Base in France. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force thanked the French and UAE air forces for their refuelling support to complete the journey.

On April 21, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited the Rafale training centre in France and spoke on the occasion of the completion of all Rafale training. He lauded pilots & saw off the next batch of Rafales on a non-stop flight to India with mid-air refuelling by the French Air force & UAE. The Air Chief also thanked the French government, French Airforce & French Industry for timely delivery & pilot training on schedule despite the COVID pandemic. 

READ | Rafale Deal: BJP dismisses French report alleging 'middleman' payment, calls it 'baseless'

On ways to further expand cooperation between the two countries, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria also held talks with General Philippe Lavigne, Chief of Staff of the FASF.

Fourth Batch of Rafales

On March 31, India received the fourth batch of Rafale fighter jets from France, which joined the Golden Arrows Squadron in Ambala. The three combat aircraft took off from France early in the day and was provided mid-air refuelling by the UAE Airbus 330 multi-role transport tankers over the Gulf of Oman.

India-France ink deal over Rafale jets

In September 2016, India had ordered 36 Rafale fighter jets from France and by April end, over 50% of these aircraft would have arrived in the country. The aircraft had started joining the IAF squadron in the July-August timeframe last year and were quickly operationalised by the Air Force.

READ | Rafale deal: French report says Dassault paid 'gift' to Indian middleman; Cong seeks probe

The aircraft had also been deployed for patrolling along the China front in eastern Ladakh and other fronts during the height of the China confrontation. The planes equipped with the Hammer missiles have enhanced their capability to carry out air-to-ground strikes like the one in Balakot. The second set of Rafale jets arrived in India in November 2020. 

READ | IAF to get 10 Rafale jets in a month in a major boost for the forces

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image credits: @Indian_Embassy Twitter)

READ | Three more Rafale fighters to join Indian Air Force fleet next week
READ | Dassault Aviation rejects fresh allegations of wrongdoing in Rafale deal

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND