Major Crackdown On Narco-terror And Pakistan-based Handlers In J&K's Baramulla Continues

With the help of technical and human intelligence, huge consignments have been busted by Jammu and Kashmir police at various locations, from line of control (LoC) Uri to other parts of Baramulla district.

Pakistan-based handlers under a well-hatched conspiracy are using smugglers to push narcotics inside Jammu and Kashmir to spread addiction among younger generations, Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla told Republic Media Network.

In the last six months of 2023, Baramulla police have registered 180 cases and arrested more than 276 persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, PIT NDPS/PSA.

Recently, Baramulla police have frozen the properties of notorious drug smugglers, including a house and a car.

Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla have recovered contraband Brown Sugar, Heroin, Charas, Poppy straw, and cannabis powder. Cash has also been seized in different operations, and 18 vehicles have also been seized. The total value, including seized cash, is Rs 11 crores, Rs 8 lacs, and Rs 4 thousand.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Baramulla, during a conversation with Republic Media Network, said that the deployment of dedicated teams to gather crucial intelligence on the drug mafia operating in the region.

Acknowledging the urgent need to address the rising drug-related crimes, the SSP Baramulla outlined the proactive measures being taken by the Baramulla Police to combat the drug trade.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, he said, "We have recognised the severity of the drug problem in our region and are committed to eliminating it. As part of our strategy, we have deployed specialised teams to gather valuable information and Technical Inputs about the drug mafia."

The move comes in response to growing concerns over the impact of drugs on society, particularly among the younger generations. Senior Superintendent of Police Amod Ashok Nagpure (IPS) emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies and the community to eradicate the drug menace. He stated, "We understand the necessity of a collective approach.

We encourage citizens to come forward with any information they have regarding drug peddlers or suspicious activities related to narcotics. Together, we can build a safer and drug-free environment for our residents."

The dedicated teams deployed by the Baramulla Police consist of experienced officers and undercover agents who will discreetly gather intelligence on the drug mafia's operations, networks, and supply chains. By infiltrating these criminal networks, the teams aim to gather solid evidence that will assist in effective crackdowns and bring the culprits to justice.

The SSP in Baramulla also highlighted the importance of technological advancements in the fight against drug trafficking. "We are utilising modern surveillance systems, data analysis tools, and intelligence networks to stay one step ahead of the drug mafia. This enables us to gather accurate information, identify key players, and dismantle their illicit operations," he explained.

Additionally, the Baramulla Police have intensified their efforts to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drugs through educational campaigns and community engagement programmes. By fostering a sense of responsibility among the youth and encouraging their participation in productive activities, the police aim to create a resilient society less susceptible to the allure of drugs.

The deployment of specialised teams by the Baramulla Police reflects their commitment to combating the drug menace head-on. As the operation unfolds, citizens can play a crucial role by remaining vigilant, cooperating with law enforcement agencies, and reporting any suspicious activities to ensure the success of these endeavours.

Drug de-addiction centre set up

Baramulla police have established a dedicated drug de-addiction centre aimed at providing counselling and treatment to youth affected by drug addiction.

Recognising the need for rehabilitation and support, Baramulla police emphasised the significance of addressing the root causes of drug addiction. "Merely cracking down on drug peddlers is not enough. We must also extend a helping hand to those who have fallen victim to substance abuse. By establishing the Drug De-addiction Centre, we aim to provide a path to recovery and reintegrate affected individuals back into society," he stated.

The Drug De-Addiction Centre, staffed by qualified professionals and addiction specialists, offers a range of services designed to assist individuals in overcoming their addiction. These services include counselling, therapy sessions, medical support, and access to support groups.

Through personalised treatment plans, the centre aims to address the unique needs of each individual and guide them towards a healthier, drug-free life.

Since its establishment, the centre has witnessed a significant number of youth seeking assistance. The compassionate and non-judgmental environment created by the staff has played a crucial role in encouraging individuals to come forward and seek help. The counselling sessions provide a safe space for individuals to discuss their struggles, understand the consequences of addiction, and develop effective coping mechanisms.

In addition to counselling and therapy, the centre collaborates with community organisations and vocational training institutes to offer skill development programmes. By equipping individuals with practical skills and empowering them to pursue meaningful careers, the centre aims to enhance their self-esteem and reduce the chances of relapse.

Awareness campaign by police

The Baramulla Police are actively working towards creating awareness about the Drug De-addiction centre among the local community. By organising workshops, seminars, and awareness campaigns, they aim to eliminate the stigma associated with drug addiction and encourage individuals and their families to seek help without fear of judgement.

The success of the Drug De-Addiction Centre is measured not only by the number of individuals seeking treatment but also by the positive transformations witnessed in the lives of those who have overcome their addiction. The stories of recovery and redemption serve as inspiration to others battling similar challenges, fostering hope and reinforcing the importance of seeking timely assistance.

Efforts to curb narco-terrorism

In a significant achievement against drug trafficking and narco-terrorism, the Baramulla police have seized drugs and moveable and immovable properties worth crores of rupees within a span of just six months. Their relentless efforts have not only resulted in the seizure of illegal substances but also the curbing of narco-terrorism in the region.

While the police have been at the forefront of this fight, local residents are now emphasising the crucial role that religious leaders must play in eradicating the drug menace from their community.

However, as the police continue their efforts, local residents are voicing the need for a multi-pronged approach to tackle the drug problem.

Many community members believe that it is not solely the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to address this issue but also the duty of religious leaders to actively participate in curbing the drug menace.

Religious leaders are seen as influential figures who can play a pivotal role in educating and guiding individuals away from the path of drug addiction.

Speaking on the matter, Rafeem ul Salam, a local resident of Baramulla, said, We appreciate the efforts of the J&K Police in cracking down on the drug trade, but we cannot solely rely on law enforcement to solve this problem. Religious leaders have a significant role to play in spreading awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and instilling moral values that deter individuals from engaging in such activities."

The Baramulla police, while acknowledging the concerns raised by the community, have expressed their willingness to collaborate with religious leaders and work together towards eradicating the drug menace. They believe that a joint effort involving law enforcement agencies, religious leaders, community organisations, and citizens at large is crucial to effectively combating the drug trade and ensuring the well-being of the community.