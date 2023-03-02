Major Crackdown On Terror In J&K, NIA Attaches Property Of AUM Chief Mushtaq Latram

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, March 2, attached the property of the Chief of terror group Al Umar Mujahideen (AUM) Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Sources within the agency say that action has come to post the Ministry of Home Affairs declaring Latram as a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967).



Teams of NIA after obtaining orders from the designated court carried out the attachment of the property of Latram in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar early today morning when sleuths of NIA accompanied by Jammu Kashmir Police and CRPF reached his resident and carried out the attachment process.



Latram is the second Kashmiri terror commander who is operating a terror group from Pakistan, other than Syed Salahuddin, to destabilise peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He has been instrumental in activating his local cadres for recruitment for various terror groups in Kashmir valley and was termed “Chief” recruiter of Lashkar by various Intelligence agencies.



Latram was one of the three terrorists released on December 31, 1999, by the Government of India, in exchange for the passengers of the hijacked aircraft IC 814 at Kandahar in Afghanistan. Zargar has since then been based in Pakistan and is operating for various terror groups as a “Support System” in Kashmir.



On April 13 last year, MHA in its notification said, “Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar @Latram, aged 52 years son of Late Ghulam Rasool Zargar, resident of Gani Mohalla, Jama Masjid, Nowhatta, Srinagar, is the Founder and Chief Commander of AlUmar-Mujahideen and is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the said Act at serial No. 9”.



It further added that, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar had been affiliated with the “Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front‟ terror outfit and had gone to Pakistan for obtaining illegal arms and ammunition training and was one of the released terrorists in the year 1999, Indian Airlines Flight hijacking crisis, in exchange of the hostages of Indian Airlines Flight IC-814.



“He has been running an incessant campaign from Pakistan to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, India; and has been involved in various terror crimes including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, planning, and execution of terrorist attacks and terror funding; Mushtaq Zargar is a threat to peace, not only to India but across the world, with his contacts and proximity to radical terrorist groups like the “Al- Qaeda‟ and “Jaish-e-Mohammed,‟ said notification by MHA.