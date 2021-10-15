Major Cross-border Drug Nexus Busted In Punjab; 6.7 Kg Heroin Worth ₹34 Crore Seized

In a major crackdown on cross-border drug nexus, the Firozpur police seized ₹34 crore worth of heroin from the Indo-Pakistan international border on Friday. At least 6.73 kg of heroin was recovered following the arrest of one accused who was reportedly in contact with handlers in Pakistan.

The police learned that the accused, Dedar Singh, was procuring 120 grams of heroin, but during the course of the investigation, it was revealed that he was involved in cross-border drug smuggling, with contacts of Pakistani handlers who have been sneaking contraband inside the Punjab border.

Following the lead, the Firozpur police conducted searches in the areas near the international border and recovered almost 7 kg of narcotics. The police have sought custody of Dedar Singh in order to unearth the entire smuggling chain.

This is not the first time drugs have been seized at the Indo-Pak border. Earlier this month, the Indian Army had foiled an attempt of drug smuggling from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on the Line of Control in the Uri Sector.

Army seizes heroin worth ₹25 crore from LoC

On October 2, alert Indian troops deployed along the LOC in Uri Sector observed some suspicious movement. Upon searching the area, two bags containing approximately 25-30 kilograms of drugs were recovered in packages with Pakistani markings. The value of the suspected contraband was around ₹20 to 25 crore in the black market.

The drug haul in Uri Sector came just days after one Pakistani origin terrorist was neutralized and another namely Ali Babar was captured alive following an extended search operation that culminated on September 28, 2021.

The multiple drug haul along the border shows the nefarious designs of the Pakistan-based narco-terror nexus and its inimical intent to abet terrorism and finance terror in India.

Mundra Port Drugs seizure

One of the other prominent drug cases under investigation includes the Mundra Port drugs seizure, where 2,988.21 kg of heroin worth ₹21,000 crore was busted by the NCB on September 13 and the involvement of many foreign nationals came to light.

The drugs were found concealed in an import consignment of 'semi-processed talc stones' that had originated from Afghanistan and arrived from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran. The case is now being probed by the National Investigation Agency, which conducted searches at various locations in different states last week.