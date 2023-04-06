Major Dinesh Raghu Raman, Remembering The Ashoka Chakra Recipient On His Birth Anniversary

Major Dinesh Raghu Raman was an Indian Army officer with the 19th Battalion of the JAT regiment. Born on April 6, 1978, to SK Murthy and Mala Murthy, Major Raman received India’s highest award for peacetime operations, the Ashoka Chakra, for his bravery during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir.



He joined the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) in 1996 and was then commissioned into the 19th Battalion of the JAT regiment, a regiment which is known for its courageous soldiers and numerous battle honours. He served in various locations and was highly appreciated by his senior officers for his dedication and leadership qualities. He was also awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Medal for his contribution to Operation Parakram in the Drass sector.

Baramulla Operation: Oct 2, 2007

Major Raman spent a few years working in his unit before being assigned to operate with the 34 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir in 2006. In June 2007, Major Raman led a highly effective operation called "Op Narawar" that resulted in the death of three hardcore terrorists in the region where he was stationed. To flush out the terrorists sheltering there, Maj Raman was tasked with starting an operation in a village in Baramulla on October 2, 2007.



On that day, at 8:20 am, Maj Raman sent his company to block off the potential area where the terrorists were hiding. As the operation to flush out the terrorists progressed, Maj Raman heard shouts of a fellow officer who had been severely hurt during the ongoing exchange of fire at around 8:55 am. He assessed the situation and intervened to save his fellow officer.



He crawled towards the wounded officer while being heavily engaged by the enemy, displaying the greatest levels of camaraderie and bravery. The wounded officer and two other soldiers were then saved and taken to safety by him. He then moved in the direction of the two terrorists who had severely injured the troops, and in a fierce close-quarters fight, he killed both of them.



But two terrorists were hiding in the nearby house and fired upon Major Raman. This started another gun battle between Major Raman and the terrorists and during a heavy exchange of fire, Major Raman got seriously injured. Undeterred he continued to lead and motivate his troops and pinned down the terrorists until he fell unconscious.



He was airlifted to a nearby military hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries. Major Raman was a dedicated soldier who gave his life in the service of his country. He was awarded the Ashoka Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award for his exceptional courage, sheer will, fighting spirit and supreme sacrifice.