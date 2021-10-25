Major Encounter Breaks Out Between Naxals & Forces At Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border

A major encounter broke out between the Mulugu district police, Greyhounds and Naxals at the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border on Monday. According to Mulugu SP, the operation is currently underway and the exact number of Naxal casualties will be shared once the Jawans return. Sources have revealed that heavy damage has been inflicted on the Naxalites. Reports suggest that at least 3 Naxalites have been gunned down in the operations. Their bodies have been recovered from Telangana's Mulugu district and Bijapur. Along with this, SLR and AK-47 rifles have also been recovered from the spot.

"Operation underway. The number of Naxal casualties gunned down will be communicated once the operation is done," Mulugu SP told news agency ANI.

Proceedings of Telangana Police and Telangana Grey Hounds. Bastar IG Sundarraj P. has confirmed that all Indian Jawans are safe in the operations. He said, "The major anti-Naxal operation going on on the border, the damage caused to the Naxalites, all the soldiers safe, detailed information related to the incident will be given after the Jawans return."

HM chairs meeting on Naxal-affected areas

This is the first big operation by the security forces against the Naxalites after the high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Last month, the HM had chaired a security meeting with the Chief Ministers of Naxal-hit states in Delhi. The meeting was attended by heads of ten states to review the current status as well as discuss the future road map for security and development issues. Chief Ministers or representatives of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh had attended the meeting.

Sources had reported that the Centre is planning to intensify operations in Naxal-affected areas in Chhattisgarh where major attacks have been witnessed in the last few years against security forces.

(With Agency Inputs)