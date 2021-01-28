Major Fire Breaks Out At Bhiwandi Synthetic Fabrics Factory Near Mumbai; Relief Launched

A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, near Kalyan road of Bhiwandi on Thursday morning. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported as of now.

The blaze erupted at a synthetic fabrics factory, sources said, adding that fire engines from Thane and Bhiwandi were sent. The cause of the fire is as-yet-unknown, though it is believed that it was triggered at about 2:30 am.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, an oil tanker was destroyed in a fire in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district, though no injuries were reported. The fire took place in the premises of an oil firm and its cause was not ascertained.

In December last year, another similar incident took place when eight shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out in a slum at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district. Nobody was injured in the incident. Rajesh Pawar, chief fire officer of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation had said, "It started in one of the tin sheds and soon spread to some of the adjoining shanties."

Serum Institute Fire Case

A few days ago, at around 2:30 PM in the afternoon, a thick plume of smoke was seen emerging from the Serum Institute of India (SII) Pune facility where the BCG vaccine is produced, which is in the newer built part of the SII campus. Twelve fire tenders were initially rushed to the spot and 4 people were rescued. One team of NDRF was deployed on the site. The site where the fire broke out happens to be an under-construction building, implying that the vaccine manufacturing plants are safe. It was also reported that the fire broke out at the newly-built BCG vaccine unit highlighting that there has been no damage to the Covishield plant. However, five people have lost their lives in the incident.

(With Agency Inputs)