Major Fire Breaks Out At Pune's Fashion Street On MG Road; Over 500 Shops Gutted In Blaze

More than 500 shops at Pune's Fashion Street were burnt to ashes after a major fire broke out in the market late on Friday night, officials said. Over 50 firefighters, 16 fire tenders and two water tanks were deployed to extinguish the blaze which quickly spread across the busy market on Pune’s MG Road.

The situation was brought under control by 1:10 am, while the cooling operation continued till Saturday morning. No casualty has been reported in the incident so far but the hawkers and shop owners incurred heavy losses as their shops and various goods were gutted in the fire.

Fashion Street is a famous window-shopping destination in the city that houses small outlets selling garments, shoes and other accessories. At least 60 fire officials including 10 officers are present at the spot, said Prashant Ranpise, Chief Fire Officer of Pune Municipal Corporation.

This the second fire incident reported from the cantonment area in the last 15 days. Earlier on March 16, a major fire broke out in Pune's Shivaji Market, and at least 25 shops were gutted due to the blaze.

Fire at industrial unit in Badlapur

Another incident of fire was reported in an industrial unit in Badlapur MIDC of Maharashtra's Thane district early on Saturday, an official said. Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

"The blaze erupted around 4.15 am. Four fire engines from Ambarnath and Badlapur MIDC rushed to the spot and doused the flames," Santosh Kadam, who heads the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said.

The fire was brought under control after two hours of efforts, he said, adding that the cause behind the blaze is being ascertained.

Fire breaks out in Mumbai building

In a series of disasters on Saturday, another fire broke out in a five-storeyed building in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area in the morning, a fire brigade official said. The fire broke out in the basement of Gammon House, a commercial building on Veer Savarkar road around 6 is, the official said.

Eight fire engines and seven water tankers were rushed to the spot, he said, adding there are no reports of any casualty. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

11 killed in Sunrise Hospital fire in Mumbai

One such deadly incident was also reported in Mumbai on Thursday, where 11 people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out at Bhandup’s Dreams Mall and the smoke spread into Sunrise Hospital, a COVID-19 facility on its third floor. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Friday morning that at least 70 patients, including those infected with COVID-19, have been shifted to another hospital.