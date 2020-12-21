Major Fire Breaks Out Near Delhi-Ghazipur Border; Multiple Fire Tenders Rushed To Site

A major fire broke out near Bijli Ghar at the Delhi-Ghazipur border on Monday. As per the latest reports, officials are present at the site to douse the fire. Multiple fire tenders have reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off. The area of the incident is said to be near the site where the farmers are protesting.

The Delhi-Ghazipur border is among the several borders outside Delhi that have been taken up by the farmers' protests since the previous month. Farmers at the UP border had earlier approached the administration over their alleged attempts to restrain the movement of the agitating community at the border. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) had alleged that their tractors were being blocked by the UP government.

A force of 140 personnel including police personnel and government officials has have been deployed at the Ghazipur border to deal with any possible chaos-like situation. While the farmers have been allowed to protest at the Ghazipur border pewcefully, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has restricted their entry into the state.

The farmer's agitation enters the 26th day today. The community is protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020

