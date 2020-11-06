Major Gaurav Arya Castigates Diabolical 'Operation Arnab', Urges Courts To Uphold Justice

Republic Media Network's Senior Consulting Editor - Strategic Affairs Major (retd.) Gaurav Arya on Friday condemned the "diabolical" plan to intimidate Arnab Goswami. He was referring to 'Operation Arnab' which was reportedly conceived by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to arrest Arnab in a 2018 case. Maintaining that this was a plot to choke the voice of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief, Major (retd.) Arya contended that India is seeing the "darkest days".

At the same time, he exuded faith in the judiciary rendering justice to Arnab. According to him, this issue is linked to the right to freedom of speech and expression. Quoting the Sanskrit verse- ‘Those who protect Dharma are protected by Dharma’, he expressed hope that Arnab would definitely get justice."

Major (retd.) Gaurav Arya remarked, "To choke his voice and break his pen, Anil Deshmukh- the Home Minister of Maharashtra conceives a diabolical plan. This plan is called ‘Operation Arnab’. 40 handpicked policemen armed with assault rifles led by an encounter specialist barged into this man’s home early morning. They harass, intimidate and hurt his family. They arrest this man and put him behind bars. Today, India is seeing the darkest days, even darker than the 1975 Emergency."

He added, "There is hope. We have the courts. Whenever the common man is oppressed, whenever the common man of India did not see a ray of light, it was our courts and judges which provided that much-needed relief to the aspirations and dreams of the common man. Today, I appeal to the courts to uphold justice. I appeal to them and say to them. This is not about one man. This is not about Arnab Goswami. This is not about the Republic Media Network. This is about the Constitution of India. This is about the right to free speech, free expression. Today, I appeal to you and say- ‘Those who protect Dharma are protected by Dharma’. Jai Hind!"

What is 'Operation Arnab'?

In a shocking development at 7.45 am on Wednesday, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a trumped-up case. However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out.

As per a news report, Deshmukh selected a 40-member high-level team drawn from the ranks of the Raigad and Mumbai Police led by Konkan Range Inspector General Sanjay Mohite for the task of arresting Arnab. The report added that while 'Operation Arnab' was planned by Mohite, its execution was entrusted to encounter specialist Sachin Vaze. It also mentioned that the police maintained utmost secrecy and made several rounds of the building where Arnab resides. Moreover, the smallest of details such as who will knock at the door of his house, who will talk to him and his family members and the course of action in case of resistance were finalised in advance.

