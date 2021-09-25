Major Gaurav Arya Corners PTI Leader Over Imran Khan's Absence From UNGA | WATCH

As India and the US issue a powerful statement on combating terrorism and bringing the perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks to justice, Pakistan has once again been left cornered at a global level. On Saturday, Major (retired) Gaurav Arya questioned Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's absence from the UNGA session in an interview with a senior leader PTI leader.

In a discussion, Major Gaurav Arya asked PTI leader Zulqarnain Shah why PM Imran Khan had chosen to stay away from giving an in-person address at the UNGA this year. It's important to mention that the UN had encouraged leaders to come for an in-person address, instead of sending virtual speeches for this year's session.

Speaking to Republic TV, PTI leader Zulqarnain Shah clarified, "Imran Khan not going to UNGA is not a concern for India. The real issue is that India invested in Kabul and now that government has changed."

As the senior PTI leader attempted to dodge the question, Major Gaurav Arya once again raised the matter of Khan's absence, to which the former clarified that he must not have felt the need to attend the UNGA session in person. "He felt he does not need to go, so he sent his ambassador. So what is the problem?" Shah said.

Weighing in on the reason behind his absence, Professor Madhav Nalapat alleged that as a leader Imran Khan is not trusted by the Pakistan military, which is why he was held back from going to Washington. "It (Pak military) knows Shah Mehmood Qureshi will 100% follow its instructions. Imran Khan may deviate on another tangent. Whenever Pak military wants to speak, they send Qureshi," he opined.

Imran Khan's absence from the 73rd UNGA session has once again raised eyebrows. Instead of addressing the assembly in person, the leader chose to send the chairman of its 'parliamentary committee on Kashmir'-- Shehryar Afridi to the UNGA to 'raise awareness' about the issue of Kashmir. Meanwhile, his virtual address raking up the 'rights of Kashmirs', and an alleged 'Islamophobia' in India have been strongly countered by India's External Affairs Ministry.