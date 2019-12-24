Major Gaurav Arya Explains The Role Of The Soon To Be Announced Chief Of Defence Staff

Republic TV’s Consulting Editor Major Gaurav Arya, on Tuesday has explained in detail the role and appointment of the new office of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

Earlier today the Union cabinet announced that the CDS would be a four-star general - from either-- the Army, the Air Force or the Navy - who will also head the Department of Military Affairs and be paid a salary equal to a service chief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement about the creation of the new office of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on August 15 in his Independence Day speech. The appointed CDS officer will be a four-star General and will further not be eligible to hold any government office after demitting the office of CDS.