Major Gaurav Arya Flags Blueprint For Economic Superpower-dom Via Defence Forces Conduit

Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, on October 14, kickstarted this year's India Economic Summit which saw stalwarts from different sectors speak on a wide range of topics concerning the Indian economy. Republic's Consulting Editor for Strategic Affairs Major Gaurav Arya also reflected on the same while sharing ideas on how India can achieve self-reliance and establish itself as a global powerhouse, and the role of the economy in strategy.

#IndiaEconomicSummit | 'We need to encourage people to bring out solutions to help the Armed Forces. It could be ready-to-eat meals or tents. We are looking for entrepreneurs within India': @majorgauravarya. Watch - https://t.co/Sl14jrf0FI pic.twitter.com/O7jXbwdlgf — Republic (@republic) October 14, 2022

Major Gaurav Arya discusses steps to achieve self-reliance in defence sector

Taking the stage, Major Gaurav Arya gave a perspective on 'Mission Superpower: The Self-Reliant India', and India's advancement in the defense sector. Starting his speech with the story of 'Operation Parakram' in response to the attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba on the Parliament in 2001, he said that the mobilisation saw a huge number of casualities because of outdated war equipment.

According to Major Arya, Operation Parakram saw over 700 deaths which was more than the Kargil war in 1999 when the Army lost 527 soldiers. "During the first and second World Wars, lots of weapons were made in India and supplied to the allied forces. When the British went back, slowly but surely, the weapons industry started collapsing in India. And over the period of time, we started importing more and more (weapons)", he said.

Major Arya accredited the loss of weapons industry to the lack of research and development, resources, technology and corruption. "About 1,000 (Air force) pilots have died after independence. And more than 70% of them have died in something we can call 'non-war operations", he further said. "Why is this related to Aatmanirbhar Bharat? You know we can import all the Rafales. India has the money. Tommorrow we can get a 100 Rafales. But the problem is if you want to become a superpower, you have to have your own manufacturing base. You cannot depend on the world to give you technology. You have to manufacture your own aircraft".

Gaurav Arya reflects on Army's role; urges Indians for support

After sharing the blueprint for growing into a defense powerhouse, Major Arya reflected on the role of the Indian Army in maintaining peace in the country and urged Indians to help the armed forces in any way they can. "Peace in India comes from the soldiers standing on the Line of Control. We need to encourage people to bring out solutions to help the Armed Forces. It could be ready-to-eat meals or tents. We are looking for entrepreneurs within India", he said.

"We need to work with the Indian Army. Not everything has to be related to guns and weapons. Army has the budget to spend, they just need people from India to take the initiative".