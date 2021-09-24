Major Gaurav Arya Hails Induction Of Arjun Tanks As India's Defence Sector Gets Big Boost

As India's Defence Ministry sealed a contract to procure 118 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) Arjun for the Indian Army, Major (retired) Gaurav Arya on Thursday shared the significance of the development. Giving a major boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), India's Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday signed the contract at a cost of Rs 7,523 crore. The Defence Ministry placed the order for the Arjuna Mk-1A tanks with the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi, Chennai.

Insights shared by Major Gaurav Arya (Retd):

"When this was inducted earlier in the army, that was a time when most of the components were of foreign countries but over the period of time indigenisation of the Arjun has happened. It's a lovely tank, has stabilised gun, excellent armour, excellent speed and I think this new order of more than 100 tanks deployed and purchased from the Avadi factory will give strengthen the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. I am very happy with this development," cited Major Gaurav Arya.

'India has emerged as a global power,' says Maj Gen (Retd) PK Sehgal

"Adding his expert comments, Maj Gen PK Sehgal (Retd) said India will now answer to threats the way it is supposed to. China is already scared about Agni V development. This will be a complete game-changer. India is emerging as a global power and this is a clear diplomatic message amidst PM Modi's visit to US," added Maj Gen PK Sehgal.

Arjun MK-1A tanks - What does it mean for the Defence Forces

Equipped with accurate and superior firepower, all-terrain mobility, and invincible multi-layered protection provided by an array of advanced technology systems, MBT Mk-1A is a new variant of the Arjun Tank designed to enhance firepower, mobility, and survivability. It has been designed and developed by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) by incorporating numerous upgrades on Arjun MBT, the in-service main battle tank with the Indian Army. The MK-1A take on the enemy during day and night conditions and in both static and dynamic modes.

As per a PTI report, the production order to Heavy Vehicles Factory will open up a large avenue in defence manufacturing for over 200 Indian vendors, including MSMEs, with employment opportunities for around 8,000 people. "This will be a flagship project showcasing the indigenous capability in cutting edge defence technologies," the ministry said.

Image: Republic