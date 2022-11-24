'If You Respect The Army So Much...': Major Gaurav Arya Fires A Question To Richa Chadha

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha issued a statement containing an offer of apology on Thursday after facing a massive backlash for her outrageous tweet insulting and mocking the Indian Army, and specifically the Galwan martyrs. Now, Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) has hit back at the actor for disrespecting the armed forces first and then using the names of her relatives in the army to cover her insult. He asked the actress to explain her offensive tweet.

Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) tweeted:

First you tell lies about the Indian Army. When people get upset, you hide behind your fauji relatives. @RichaChadha if you respect the army so much and it is in your blood (as you claim), can you please explain the meaning of your tweet on Galwan? We are waiting. https://t.co/w8lFNpSxDR — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) November 24, 2022

Chadha faced backlash for her condemnable remark which pointedly mocked India's Galwan martyrs. Several other army veterans also criticised her over her remark against the forces.

Defence veterans lambast Richa Chadha

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Defence expert Brigadier Anil Gupta (Rtd.) said, "By making such remarks, Richa Chadha has proved that she not only lacks common sense but she also general knowledge. She must realise that she has mocked the great Indian Army which has won all the wars that have been fought so far. And Galwan is being studied by other foreign armies as a classic battle, a battle in which the unarmed soldiers killed the mighty Chinese and not only killed but captured them as well. Despite this fact, she is mocking it."

"Also, I would like to tell you, no General will say ever say no when asked whether he can capture PoK as they have been prepared for that. Making a mockery of the Northern Commander Chief's statement and comparing PoK with Galwan, I think Richa Chadha has proved that she is dumb. This dumb actor doesn't realise what kind of anguish her statement might cause to the family members of the martyrs. After all those 20 jawans and Colonel B. Santosh Babu who laid their lives for the sake of their motherland. I think it's condemnable and she should apologise to the entire nation and if not strict action needs to be taken against her," said Brigadier Gupta (Rtd.)

On the other hand, Col Shailendra Singh (Retd) stated, 'Let us be mature to understand what exactly she had said. In any country, you first depict your personal standard first. I am an Army officer and referring her as Richa Chadha Ji as we respect women irrespective of what she has done or said. My point is Richa ji is not noticing the martyred 20 people. She is depicting her own lack of knowledge as Leh and Kashmir are two different two states, how is she making such comparisons? The question that was asked to the Army Commander was regarding PoK and if she wants to say anything about PoK you are most welcome as it is a democracy. But you don't ever be sarcastic about it. I personally feel she is depicting her lowest possible standards and we must not get disturbed by such people who are trying to come into prominence."

Richa Chadha insults Galwan heroes

Wing Commander Praful Bashi (Retd.) also expressed his anger and told Republic, "Why are we giving so much importance to non-entity, who mean nothing to us except making money by using such funny methods? Then just to get popularity they must come to the media with a statement on China, especially against India because this has become a fashion. These are the lowest quality people, who lack IQ, morality, and patriotism. We are talking about the Armed forces, they are the protectors. She is just trying to gain popularity."

Earlier, Chadha sparked a massive row over her tweet where she insulted and mocked the Indian Army martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the Galwan clash against China's People's Liberation Army. Responding to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's remark, where he stated that the Indian Army is fully prepared to take back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Chadha took a dig and wrote 'Galwan Says Hi'.