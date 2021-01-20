Watch: Major Gaurav Arya's Message To Rahul Gandhi Exposing Congress’ Campaign Of Lies

Major (retd.) Gaurav Arya on Wednesday responded strongly to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's press conference questioning Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami over the Balakot airstrikes, giving a point-to-point rebuttal to each of his claims. "You said in a press conference that Arnab Goswami was given highly sensitive secrets by the government regarding the Balakot airstrike. I want to keep 2-3 points before you," said Major (retd.) Gaurav Arya.

"Firstly, let us say I agree with you that Arnab received such details, then what did he do with it? Did he put it on TV saying that Republic Media Network knows that the Balakot strike is going to happen? Secondly, any surgical strike is never discussed openly, Army generals on the top most level have no idea when India was going to do the surgical strike or Balakot airstrike, then only an operation is successful. If the government starts distributing such sensitive details like pennies, tell Arnab, Gaurav, Rahul, then we can expect what would happen with the strike. Thirdly, Navjot Singh Siddhu is from your party, what did he say? He said some trees and crows fell and died, nothing happened. If it is so, you should not feel so sad," he said.

Major Gaurav Arya also stated that most citizens had anticipated a massive retaliation by the Indian side given the pain that the Pulwama incident had caused. "Pulwama was a personal matter, people wanted retaliation, something that could cool the fire in their hearts. Anyone knew that an airstrike was a plausible option. Don't indulge in such talks, you are a mature man. Find something else. Your Rafale, demonization issues flopped. I suggest you stop running to Italy, stay in India and work for the country. Find a stronger proof against us and Arnab Goswami. Spare the nation and spare us," said Major Gaurav Arya.

Meanwhile, the Republic Media Network has announced that it will take legal action against the Congress party and its leaders for their baseless allegations against Arnab Goswami.

#ArnabFightsBack | Arnab Goswami's direct challenge and offer to Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/48k0hVdZoA — Republic (@republic) January 20, 2021

