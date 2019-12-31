Major Gaurav Arya Welcomes New CDS, Attacks Cong Saying 'They Don't Understand Army Ethos'

Ever since the Centre announced the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Monday, the Congress has been questioning the Modi government's move. Republic TV’s Consulting Editor Major Gaurav Arya on Tuesday hit back at the Congress and said that the Congress "does not understand the ethos of the Army"

Major Gaurav Arya said, "About the Congress calling the move political and other things, I would like to say that they understand the world the way they are. They don't under understand the ethos of the Indian Army, the defence forces. They assume that since they are politicians and since they will compromise and they are like that, they assume that everybody is like that. That's not true. General Rawat is a soldier and he has served the country with a great feeling of honour."

'Congress party should welcome it rather than finding politics'

He added, "This is not a political appointment in the sense that the office of CDS is not something that you make your political master happy and you get appointed. To be appointed CDS, you have to be a four-star general. He is a four-star general and he is the most capable candidate and that's why he has been given this job. The Congress party should welcome it rather than finding politics."

Congress questions Gen Rawat's appointment as CDS

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari had slammed the Central government over the appointment of CDS. Taking to Twitter, he wrote about how the government has started on a wrong foot with regards to CDS. He also warned the government over how time will reveal the implications of this decision.

With great regret and fullest of responsibility may I say that the Govt has started on a very wrong foot with regard to CDS. Time alone unfortunately will reveal the implications of this decision. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 30, 2019

Gen Rawat expressed gratitude to soldiers and their kin

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to soldiers and their kin as he demitted office after a grand farewell ceremony. General Rawat will officially take over as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who will act as the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters relating to tri-services, on Wednesday. Speaking to the press, General Rawat said, “Today as I demit the office of Chief of Army staff, I wish to convey my gratitude to the soldiers, rank and file of Indian Army who have stood steadfast under challenging circumstances.” He also conveyed his best wishes to General Manoj Naravane, who will be assuming the office as the 28th Army chief, for a successful inning.

