Major Gaurav Arya Slams Pakistan, Says India Should Work To Root Out Terrorism From Source

In response to Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's briefing on the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) at the Indo-Pak border, Major (retired) Gaurav Arya said that the real question that remains is what India plans to do to eliminate terrorism.

Referring to the Army chief's statement that no activity can take place without the help of Pakistan, Major Arya said that it is a 'well-founded statement'. General Naravane had asserted that Pakistan should not support any terror-related activities and said that such activities cannot take place unless terrorists have the support of Islamabad.

Citing his own experience, Major Gaurav Arya said, "I was along the line of control in the late '90s and I have seen it myself on how Pakistan Army helps terrorists get into Jammu".

Questioning what India's next move would be in eliminating terrorism from the source after knowing about Pakistan's role in fueling terror activities, Major Gaurav Arya said that killing terrorists or carrying out anti-terror operations is only a surface solution. "Pakistan will keep manufacturing terrorists and send them to India for the next 100 years," he added.

General Naravane on border security

"There were no ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army from February till June-end. But of late there have been increased infiltration attempts that weren't supported by ceasefire violations. In 10 days, there have been two ceasefire violations. The situation is regressing to pre-February days," news agency ANI quoted General Naravane as saying.

Earlier General Naravane had said that the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force face different challenges due to the peculiar environment of contested challenges and the ongoing proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir. Further stating that the Indian Army is focused on safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India throughout the year, the Army chief had said, “Maintaining high levels of readiness and operation preparedness to meet all contingencies is part of Army's culture. COVID underscored timelessness of many fundamental principles that lay in the foundation for resilient structures and processes.”

Combined Annual Training Camp in Srinagar

According to a press release from the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), the Indian Army is assisting in the organisation of a Combined Annual Training Camp at Tangdhar village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district from September 29 to October 5, under the umbrella of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Group, Srinagar. The press release added, “Directions to carry NCC to border villages of Kashmir are being implemented in a very short time.”

(Image: ANI/Twitter)