On February 14, 2019, a convoy carrying CRPF Jawans on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Kashmir's Pulwama was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora). A year later, Major Gaurav Arya brings a special report from the spot. Remembering the 40 Bravehearts, Major Gaurav Arya told the story of Pulwama and paid his tribute to the martyrs.