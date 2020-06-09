Watch: Major Gen. Anindya Sengupta Elaborates On Fight Against Terror In South Kashmir

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday, General Commanding Officer of Victor Force Major General Anindya Sengupta spoke about the fight against terrorism in South Kashmir. He revealed that 83 terrorists had been eliminated in 31 operations since January 2020. Moreover, he added that over 150 overground workers had been apprehended after January 2020. According to Major General Anindya Sengupta, the successful removal of OGWs from the terrorist ecosystem reduces the level of violence.

Major General Anindya Sengupta remarked, "Since January this year, we have had 31 operations in which 83 terrorists have been eliminated. At least three sets of the leadership of Hizbul Mujahideen, a set of the leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammad, a set of the leadership of Lashkar-e-Toiba and a set of the leadership of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind has been successfully neutralized by the joint operations resulted by the synergy between RR units, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF."

He added, "We have apprehended 200 plus OGWs other than a couple of hundred instigators till January this year from August last year. A number of them were booked under PSA and almost 150 plus have been apprehended post-January. And the successful removal of the OGWs from the terrorist ecosystem does reduce the level of violence. Quite a lot of violent incidents like the throwing of grenades, firing of small countrymade pistols at civilians or security forces is done by the OGWs who are desirous of joining the ranks of the terrorists or are being coerced to join the ranks of terrorists."

'An assault on the democratic process'

The General Commanding Officer of Victor Force strongly condemned the killing of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita. Terming it as an assault on the democratic process, he opined that it was an attempt to bring about a religious divide and prevent development from taking place. At the same time, Major General Anindya Sengupta observed that Pandita's killing showcased the desperation in terrorist ranks.

"The heinous killing of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita by possibly a group of two or three terrorists in the area south of Anantnag is really an assault on the democratic process being instituted in the Valley. It is also an attempt to bring about a religious divide where none exists. It is also an attempt to prevent development from taking place in the region. The Sarpanch was going to raise his own apple orchard. He has been targeted to possibly send a message which is of desperation which exists in the terrorist ranks because of the obliteration of a number of their leaders in the recent past," Major General Anindya Sengupta said.

