Major Gen Sanjiv Singh Salaria Takes Over As General Officer Commanding, Kilo Force

Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria has taken over as General Officer Commanding (GOC), Counter Insurgency Force Kilo on Monday as former GOC Major General SH Sahi has been moved to Delhi on an important assignment, a statement of Defence PRO of Srinagar read.

Major General SS Slaria was commissioned into the 10 Armoured Regiment in Jun 1990. An alumnus of National Defence Academy and the winner of the Sword of Honour at Indian Military Academy, the General Officer has attended Staff Courses at Defence Services Staff College at Wellington, Command and General Staff College at Thailand, Higher Defence Management Course at College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and the prestigious NDC Course at Mirpur, Bangladesh.

Picture Credits: Arawat Mehraj

In his distinguished military career spanning over three decades, General Officer Slaria has held various prestigious instructor and staff appointments. He was an instructor at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and Directing Staff at College of Defence Management, Secunderabad. General Officer has commanded his own Regiment and later Armoured Brigade in High Altitude Areas. He has held various important staff appointments prior to assuming the command of the prestigious Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo).

Complementing his military career, General Officer also did his MSc from Madras University, M Phil (Strategic Management) from Osmania University and has cleared PhD NET exam from UGC.

According to the statement, Major General HS Sahi has been moved to Delhi on an important assignment in Army Headquarters on relinquishing command. Maj Gen Sahi’s tenure saw Kilo Force take distinctive steps towards ‘peace and stability’ in North Kashmir.

Story and Image Credit: Arawat Mehraj