Major Gen SP Sinha Decries Army Jawan's Custodial Torture In Kerala; ‘Disgraceful’

After shocking visuals of the alleged custodial torture of an Army soldier and his brother in Kerala's Kollam district came to light, Retired Major General SP Sinha in conversation with Republic TV called for strict action against the culprits involved. Calling the matter a disgrace, the ex-Army officer stated that the police action on a serving officer is a 'gross violation of law'.

Speaking to Republic TV, Major General SP Sinha (Retd) said, “It’s disgraceful. I am going to court as per the Army Act. However, in this case, I don’t think that any offence has been committed by the Army officer. But, even if some offence has been committed, the Army Act clearly states that it will position in the matter and will try to impart justice.”

“Firstly, the moment the Army jawan was taken into custody, the Kerala Police should have informed the nearest Army authority. They did not have the authority to arrest an army officer and start thrashing him brutally. This is a gross violation of law,” retired Major General Sinha said.

Calling the police action illegal, the ex-Army serviceman stated, “If police authority, who is required to maintain the sanctity of law starts breaking the law, then it’s disgraceful. Treating the officer of the organisation that gives his life for the security of the nation is disgusting." He further called for strict action against the culprits.

4 Kerala police officers suspended

The Indian Army has also intervened in the matter and sought a report from the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) about the incident. Notably, a probe was ordered by the DGP following which four policemen were suspended for the custodial torture of the soldier and his brother immediately on Friday afternoon.

According to reports, the State Human Rights Commission has also intervened in the matter and registered a case.

The development came after the Kerala Police allegedly assaulted two men including a serving Army Jawan on August 25. Vishnu, who served as an Indian Army soldier in Rajasthan, was so severely thrashed on the allegedly fabricated case, that he had to undergo treatment.