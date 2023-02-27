Major General RK Sachdeva Is New NCC ADG In Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh: Who Is He?

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) directorate in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh has got a new additional general. Major General RK Sachadeva has taken over as Additional Directorate General Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh. He was commissioned into the Madras Sappers on June 13, 1987 and the general officer has served in various terrains and holds multiple military qualifications and attended many prestigious courses in the Army.



In his 36 years of service, the General Officer has got many prestigious command and staff assignments, including tenures in active operational areas. He has also served as Colonel General staff at Army Training Command and head of the training team at the college of military engineering (CME) Pune, Chief Engineer of Strike Corps, Chief Engineer of Bathinda zone, commander of the faculty of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering CME and Commander Madras Engineering Group, Bengaluru.

Major General RK Sachadeva has been twice presented with a chief of army staff commendation card while serving with the army training command and strike corps respectively for his great work on the Unit’s commander manual, operational planning and command-level operational exercise.

Who is Major General RK Sachadeva?

Major General RK Sachadeva is an accomplished sportsperson. He plays golf, badminton, squash and table tennis. Major General Sachdeva is taking over the appointment at a time the region is going through a major flux. The NCC has been trying to recruit youngsters from the border areas of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Why NCC has a key role to play in Jammu and Kashmir?

The National Cadet Corps (NCC), the organisation that defines itself as the youth wing of the Indian Armed Forces, has a significant role to play in the disturbed parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The organisation seeks to integrate youngsters in the objective of nation-building and make them part of national efforts.

According to the NCC official website, the objective of the organisation is to develop character, comradeship, discipline, a secular character, a spirit of adventure and instill ideals of selfless service among young citizens.

The NCC also aims to create a pool of organised, trained, motivated youth with leadership qualities in all walks of life, regardless of the career they choose.