Major Portion Of Road Caves In Delhi's Janakpuri, No Injuries Reported

A significant part of the road caved in at Delhi's Janakpuri area on Wednesday (July 5) morning. The incident reportedly led to no injuries. Onlookers, including schoolchildren and teachers from a nearby school, gathered at the scene and witnessed the sudden collapse. Immediate action was taken by the Delhi police, who barricaded the area to divert traffic and ensure public safety.

This incident bears a striking resemblance to a previous road collapse near Janakpuri District Center in October 2022. The previous collapse affected a main road connecting Najafgarh to Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital, raising concerns about the infrastructure's stability and maintenance.

The exact cause of the recent road collapse is currently under investigation. The concerned authorities have been alerted and are actively working to assess the extent of the damage while formulating a plan for repairs. In the interim, commuters are advised to seek alternative routes and exercise caution in the vicinity.

Janakpuri area: The busiest of all

Janakpuri District Center serves as a bustling commercial hub and a vital transit point, regularly witnessing heavy traffic. Fortunately, the timing of the incident prevented any vehicles from being on the affected road, minimising the immediate impact and potential casualties.

However, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the necessity for regular infrastructure maintenance and inspections to ensure the safety of commuters and residents. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to identify the underlying cause of the road collapse and implement preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future. The safety of the public remains a top priority.

As the situation unfolds, further updates will be provided to keep the public well-informed about the progress and actions taken to address this concerning issue.