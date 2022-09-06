Major Provocation By Pakistan On Border; BSF Troops Fired Upon In Arnia

In a major provocation by Pakistan on Indo Pakistan International Border, Pakistan rangers opened fire on the BSF “maintenance party” in forward area of the Arnia sector in Jammu. This provocation comes days after a Pakistani intruder was apprehended in the same area.

Sources in BSF said that at around 9 in the morning, Pakistani rangers deployed in the Khanor area of Pakistan opened fire on the BSF working party in the Arnia sector of Jammu. Soon after the incident, the incident was communicated to the top brass of BSF. However, there is no clarity on whether BSF retailed or not.

Sources said that there is no loss reported to own troops in Pakistan’s provocation. This is the first major provocation by Pakistani rangers post the ceasefire agreement between the Indian and Pakistani side in February 2020.