Major Terror Attack Averted By The Indian Army Near Line Of Control In Rajouri

A major terror attack was averted by the Army when they detected and diffused an Improvised Explosive Device near the Line of Control in the Keri sector of Rajouri district on Sunday. “A terror strike has been averted today as the Indian Army detected and diffused one Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Keri sector of Rajouri district”, an official spokesman said.

He said that the terror strike was averted in the Keri sector of Rajouri district today at 1700 hours. Though, it is being investigated how the terrorists managed to plant the IED on the Indian side of the line of control. “In the past too, security forces were targeted by the terrorists in the same place by planting IEDs, but timely detection and diffusing of the IED averted a major tragedy in the area”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan army had once again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Khari Karmara sector of Poonch district, where the Pakistan army targeted the civilian areas. The Indian army was retaliating effectively to the Pakistani misadventure.

For the past few days, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the line of control in various sectors across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on several occasions and in the retaliation by the Indian side, several Pakistani posts have been destroyed and several of their soldiers have been killed.

“In the retaliation of the Indian army, large number of terrorists have been killed as several terror training camps were targeted by the Indian army”, an officer said. He said that Pakistan army violates ceasefire along the line of control to facilitate infiltration of the terrorists into the Indian side or to carry out attacks by the notorious Border Action Team (BAT) of the Pakistan army.

BAT members include the notorious SSG commandos of the Pakistan army who are supported by the terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. In the past few weeks, the Indian army has eliminated several such BAT teams who wanted to target the security forces on the line of control, this averted a major attack. “Pakistan army will never even own the dead bodies of their soldiers and BAT members killed in our retaliation”, he said.

