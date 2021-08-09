Major Terror Attack Averted In Kishtwar As Two Terrorists Arrested, Says DIG Bhaskar

In a major success, Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two terrorists identified as Yasir Hussain & Usman Qadir from Kishtwar, on Monday, before they could carry out a planned terror attack in the region.

Based on specific input, that two youth who went missing on August 05, 2021, have joined terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen with the intention to endanger the integrity and sovereignty of the country, a case FIR was registered at Police Station Dachhan.

An official privy to the development told Republic, “On 08-08-2021, a reliable information regarding their presence in the area of Tander Dachhan was received, subsequently, a Police conducted search operation in the area for the apprehension of both the newly joined terrorists”.

He further added, "After putting in hard efforts, both the terrorists namely Yasir Hussain S/O Ghulam Rasool R/O Sounder Tehsil Dachhan District Kishtwar & Usman Qadir S/O Ghulam Qadir R/O Tander Tehsil Dachhan District Kishtwar were apprehended from Kalaingassu area of Tander Dachhan. During the search, various arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. Further search operation in the area is still going on”.

DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Udaya Bhaskar Billa said, “Newly joined terrorists arrested in a joint operation launched on a specific input. They were apprehended on Sunday night and upon interrogation, we found some arms and ammunition including Pistol, magazine, UBGL, and other material. We have averted major terror attack that could have happened in the region.”

