Major Terror Attack Thwarted Near Jammu Railway Station; Explosives, Detonators Recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday averted a major terror plot after a suspicious bag was found near a taxi stand at Jammu Railway Station.

On inspection, police recovered wax-type explosives, 18 detonators, and wires.

The recovery was made around 100 metres from the railway track in the taxi parking area of a bus stand. Several police officials are present at the spot.

In a statement, police informed that two boxes of explosives were found in the drain. An FIR has been lodged and an investigation has been initiated.

"A bag was recovered from the drain. Two boxes were found inside the bag. One box contained explosive material. Another box contained 18 detonators and some wires. The probe is on," police said.