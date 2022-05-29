Major Terror Bid Foiled Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra; Drone Shot Down, Sticky Bombs Recovered

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, in a major success in thwarting a possible terror plot, a drone carrying explosives was shot down by J&K police from near the Indo-Pakistan International Border in the Rajbagh area of Kathua on Sunday morning. After examination of the payload, it was revealed that it had a huge cache of bombs and materials used in manufacturing explosives.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said, “Drone coming from border side was shot down in Talli Hariya Chak under Rajbagh PS in Kathua district. The drone had a payload attachment with it which is being screened by the bomb disposal experts.”

After examination of the payload, it was revealed that seven sticky bombs and seven UBGL grenades were attached to the payload.

It is pertinent to note here that the development comes weeks before the Amarnath Yatra, which starts on June 30, and as per J&K police, the materials were most likely sent to execute a major terror attack.

Speaking to Republic, SSP Kathua, RC Kotwal, said, "We had information about drone activity in the area. Locals informed us about hearing the sound of a drone. Search operations were undertaken there. The drone was flying low. Our boys shot at the drone and brought it down."

Drone recovered from Nai Basti in Jammu

Earlier on May 14, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a drone from the Nai Basti area in the Jammu district. However, SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli, later confirmed that it belonged to a security establishment.

The security forces are keeping a tight vigil as drone activity from Pakistan has grown after the BSF detected an underground cross-border tunnel in the Chak Faquira area of Samba district on May 4.

The tunnel was reportedly used by two suicide bombers of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group who attacked a CISF bus killing an assistant sub-inspector in the Sunjawan area on April 22. The terrorists were later gunned down.

There has been a surge in drone activities along the frontiers in J&K in the last few years. Due to increased drone activity in J&K, the security grid along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) has been beefed up with the deployment of more men and sophisticated gadgets. In June last year, explosive-laden drones were used to attack the Indian Air Force station in Jammu.