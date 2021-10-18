Major Terror Hideout Busted In J&K; Army Blows Up Bunker On Day 8 Of Poonch Operations

In a massive crackdown on terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces blew up a possible hideout of terrorists in Poonch district on Monday. As a part of the ongoing anti-terrorist operation being carried out in the Valley, a terror bunker located on the hills of the Bhata Dhurian area was blown up after regular interceptions by the J&K police and the Indian Army. The anti-terror operation in Kashmir entered its 8th day on October 18.

Terrorists from Pakistan were reportedly taking cover in the natural caves to hide from the security forces, looking to carry out targeted attacks on the Army. Over the last two weeks, nine soldiers have been killed in two separate gunfights with terrorists in the Poonch forest. Several terrorists have been using such hideouts to attack armed forces in the past 2-3 months.

Poonch encounter

The first encounter by the security forces occurred during a search operation launched in the Poonch district forest region on October 11. The anti-terror operation was initiated as inputs regarding terrorist infiltration in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area was received by the security forces. The encounter claimed the lives of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Jaswinder Singh and four other Indian Army soldiers - Naik Mandeep Singh, Sepoys Gajjan Singh, Saraj Singh, and Vaisakh H.

Days later, an encounter took place in the Nar Khas forest in the Mendhar area. Four soldiers, including another JCO, died in the encounter. In total, the encounter has claimed the lives of nine soldiers.

In the wake of increasing infiltration attempts and targeted killings in J&K, Jammu ADG Mukesh Singh reached the Poonch encounter site to review security operations by the forces. Earlier Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Vivek Gupta, had revealed that a joint security grid was tracking different groups of terrorists in the area based on intelligence inputs.