Major Terror Plot Busted In J&K: Four Held For Running IED Module, Influencing Youths

Busting a major terror module in Jammu and Kashmir, the Anantnag Police on Monday apprehended four terrorists accused of using online platforms to train the youth for terror activities. They were also motivating youngsters to join the proscribed terrorist organisation of Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Following a tip-off, the police arrested one Aamir Reyaz Lone from Baramulla. On analysing the electronic devices and other incriminating materials recovered from his residence, it was found that the said accused is in contact with an active terrorist namely Hilal Sheikh of LeT in Baramulla. Upon this disclosure, it was learnt that one of his associates named Owais Ahmad Shaksaz, a resident of Seer Hamdan, Anantnag is was making an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) with the help of information from the open-source internet platforms. He was immediately apprehended.

Terrorist link uncovered

On further investigation, two more accused - Tamil Suhaib Muzaffar Qazi, a resident of Pulwama and Tariq Ahmed Dar, a resident of Kulgam were arrested by Anantnag Police. During interrogation, Police learnt that Tamil Qazi was in direct contact with an active LeT terrorist - Aaqib Dar of Pulwama - and was provided with a hand grenade to attack security forces which were recovered at his instance later by police. The other accused, Tariq Dar was found in contact with an active terrorist named Aslam Dar of Kulgam and was providing him logistical support.

The whole module was working for active LeT terrorists and developing an IED to carry out blasts in Anantnag town. Apart from this all the terrorist associates of this module were motivating the youth of the valley to join terrorist ranks. A major attack was averted by Police by busting this IED Module and also the boys who were getting influenced by the propaganda of this online module were saved.