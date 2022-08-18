Major Terror Strike Averted In J&K; Forces Recover Huge Consignment Of Ammunition At IB

In a big win for the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, a huge consignment of arms and ammunition that was dropped using drones, was recovered from the fly Mandal area on Wednesday. The consignment consisted AK rifles, two magazines, 40 rounds of pistol, and two grenades that were sent from Pakistan, allegedly to carry out a major terror strike in Jammu.

The recovery came after an arrested Pakistani terrorist was brought near the international border to identify the spot where the Pakistani drone consignment was to be dropped. However, the terrorist, identified as Ali, attempted to escape and opened fire on the security forces, injuring one soldier. The J&K police quickly retaliated and the terrorist was neutralised.

Soon after this, the Jammu and Kashmir police launched a massive search operation in the area and recovered a huge consignment including an AK-47 rifle, pistol, two grenades, and other ammunition. The police are investigating how the consignment was delivered from Pakistan.

Sources say that the killed Pakistani terrorist 'Ali' was operating the drone module for Pakistani terror groups from inside Kot Balwal jail in Jammu. He was instrumental in dropping and delivery of various drone consignments under the direction of Pakistani handlers.

Republic TV was the only channel with a ground report as the forces foiled the Pakistani plot.