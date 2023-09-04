Major Threat...: CPI MP Seeks President’s Intervention In Special Parliament Session Call

CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Sunday, September 3 wrote to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention to "preserve" the parliamentary system in response to the Centre's intention to call a five-day special session of the Parliament from September 18 to 22.

“I write to you with utter disappointment regarding the manner in which the government has proceeded to convene a special session of the parliament from September 18-22. It was informed through the summons, that this special session shall not have any of the functions that Parliament as legislature has always performed. It will not have zero-hour, question hour or private member’s day. No agenda for the special session has been circulated,” read the letter.

CPI MP expresses concern over the Constitution

Expressing his concern over the Constitution, Binoy wrote, “As we witnessed in previous sessions, government stifled members from discussing issues of utmost importance like Manipur violence, Adani revelations and Pegasus snooping issue…The government intends to give a clear message that a parliamentary majority has enabled them to completely do away with the parliamentary system.”

“It's evident that the system of checks and balances envisaged in our Constitution is under a major threat. Honorable Rashtrapati ji you are sworn to ‘preserve, protect and defend the Constitution’ and in these extraordinary circumstances, I request your intervention to preserve the parliamentary system,” he added.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam added that the President's intervention could make it possible for parliamentary proceedings to serve as a forum for important problems and issues to be brought up and discussed as they should in a Parliament.