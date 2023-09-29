Major Tragedy Averted As BSF, J&K Police Safely Dispose Off Live Mortar Shells In Kathua

A potential catastrophe was narrowly averted on Friday in the border region of the Hiranagar sector in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, as authorities successfully destroyed two live mortar shells that had been discovered in Pati Mehru village.

The discovery of these highly powered mortar shells had sent shockwaves through the area, raising concerns about the safety of residents. Prompt action by the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police along with the Border Security Force (BSF) ensured that disaster was averted.

The incident unfolded when local residents of Pati Mehru village stumbled upon the live mortar shells in an open field along the International Border. Recognising the immediate danger posed by the presence of these munitions, they immediately alerted the authorities.

In a rapid response to the alert, a team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and BSF personnel swiftly reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area. The safety of civilians was their top priority as they worked to assess and neutralise the threat.

To safely dispose of the live mortar shells, a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was summoned to the scene. The experts from the BDS carefully inspected the munitions and took all necessary precautions to ensure that the operation proceeded safely. A controlled explosion was deemed the safest method to eliminate the threat.

In a remarkable display of skill and precision, the BDS team followed the SOP (Standard operating procedure) and successfully destroyed both live mortar shells using a controlled explosion. The entire operation was captured on camera, with visuals showing the meticulous approach taken by the disposal experts. The controlled explosion rendered the shells inert, eliminating any potential danger they posed.