Jammu & Kashmir: Major Tragedy Averted In Srinagar; LeT Terror Associate Held With 4 IEDs

A police official said that Srinagar Police averted a major tragedy by arresting terror associate Yasir Ahmed Ittoo, a local of Gulshababad Qaimoh.

J&K police arrest Yasir Ahmed Ittoo with four IEDs

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday, July 1, late evening averted a major tragedy by arresting a Lashkar-e-Taiba terror associate with four perfume bottle Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in central Kashmir's Srinagar.

A police spokesman said that Srinagar Police averted the tragedy by apprehending a terror associate Yasir Ahmed Ittoo, a resident of Gulshababad Qaimoh, from Batamaloo bus stand.

Jammu and Kashmir Police registers case

Meanwhile, the police has registered a case under Sections 3/5 of Explosive Substances Act, 7/25 of Arms Act and 13,23 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) registered in Batamaloo police station and further investigation is underway.

