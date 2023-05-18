Last Updated:

Major Union Cabinet Reshuffle: Know Who Is Arjun Ram Meghwal, The New Law Minister

According to the official notice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State is assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law & Justice.

ARJUN RAM MEGHWAL

In a major Union cabinet reshuffle, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lost the Law Ministry and has been assigned to the Ministry of Earth Sciences. According to the official notice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State is assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Rijiju. 

Who is Arjun Ram Meghwal?

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State, has been assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios. Meghawal is currently the Minister of State for parliamentary affairs and the Minister of State for Culture. 

Here are the positions held by Arjun Ram Meghwal:

Tenure Positions Held 

7 July 2021 onwards

Union Minister of State, Ministry of Culture

 

21 November 2019 - 7 July 2021


Special Invitee, General Purposes Committee, Lok Sabha
20 June 2019 - 7 July 2021

Special Invitee, Business Advisory Committee

30 May 2019-7 July 2021

May 2019 onwards

Union Minister of State, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

Union Minister of State, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

May 2019

Re-elected to 17th Lok Sabha (3rd term)

3 September 2017 - 25 May 2019

Union Minister State, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

5 July 2016 - 3 September 2017

Union Minister of State, Ministry of Finance; and Ministry of Corporate Affairs

3 July 2015

Member, Sub-Committee-III, Committee on Estimates

1 May 2015 - 5 July 2016

Member, Committee on Estimates

Member, National Khadi and Village Industries Board

 

Member, Governing Council of SSA

29 January 2015 - 5 July 2016

Member, General Purposes Committee

11 December 2014 - 5 July 2016

Member, Joint Committee on Offices of Profit

28 November 2014 - 5 July 2016

Chairperson, House Committee

Executive Member, Indian Parliamentary Group

 

Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of External Affairs and Overseas Indian Affairs

15 September 2014 - 5 July 2016

Member, Committee on Ethics

1 September 2014 - 5 July 2016

Member, Standing Committee on Railways

 

13 June 2014 - 5 July 2016

Member, Business Advisory Committee

12 July, 2014

Chief Whip, Lok Sabha, (BJP)

May, 2014

Re-elected to 16th Lok Sabha (2nd term)

21 April, 2013

Member, Committee on Absence of Member from the Sitting of the House

1 May, 2012

Member, Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

1 December, 2011

Member, Zonal Railway User`s Consultative Committee (ZRUCC)

2011 onwards

Convenor, Anuvrat Parliamentarian Forum

31 August 2011

Member, Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice

21 June 2010 - 31 August 2011

Member, Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forest

2010


Vice-President, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan

2010 onwards

Member, National Executive, BJP

31 August 2009 - 20 June 2010

Member, Standing Committee on Defence

Member, National Core Committee, Scheduled Castes Morcha BJP.

 

2009

Member, Consultative Committee, External Affairs

2009

Elected to 15th Lok Sabha


 

