Major Union Cabinet Reshuffle: Know Who Is Arjun Ram Meghwal, The New Law Minister

In a major Union cabinet reshuffle, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lost the Law Ministry and has been assigned to the Ministry of Earth Sciences. According to the official notice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State is assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Rijiju.

Who is Arjun Ram Meghwal?

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State, has been assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios. Meghawal is currently the Minister of State for parliamentary affairs and the Minister of State for Culture.

Here are the positions held by Arjun Ram Meghwal:

Tenure Positions Held 7 July 2021 onwards Union Minister of State, Ministry of Culture 21 November 2019 - 7 July 2021

Special Invitee, General Purposes Committee, Lok Sabha 20 June 2019 - 7 July 2021 Special Invitee, Business Advisory Committee 30 May 2019-7 July 2021 May 2019 onwards Union Minister of State, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Union Minister of State, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs May 2019 Re-elected to 17th Lok Sabha (3rd term) 3 September 2017 - 25 May 2019 Union Minister State, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation 5 July 2016 - 3 September 2017 Union Minister of State, Ministry of Finance; and Ministry of Corporate Affairs 3 July 2015 Member, Sub-Committee-III, Committee on Estimates 1 May 2015 - 5 July 2016 Member, Committee on Estimates Member, National Khadi and Village Industries Board Member, Governing Council of SSA 29 January 2015 - 5 July 2016 Member, General Purposes Committee 11 December 2014 - 5 July 2016 Member, Joint Committee on Offices of Profit 28 November 2014 - 5 July 2016 Chairperson, House Committee Executive Member, Indian Parliamentary Group Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of External Affairs and Overseas Indian Affairs 15 September 2014 - 5 July 2016 Member, Committee on Ethics 1 September 2014 - 5 July 2016 Member, Standing Committee on Railways 13 June 2014 - 5 July 2016 Member, Business Advisory Committee 12 July, 2014 Chief Whip, Lok Sabha, (BJP) May, 2014 Re-elected to 16th Lok Sabha (2nd term) 21 April, 2013 Member, Committee on Absence of Member from the Sitting of the House 1 May, 2012 Member, Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes 1 December, 2011 Member, Zonal Railway User`s Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) 2011 onwards Convenor, Anuvrat Parliamentarian Forum 31 August 2011 Member, Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice 21 June 2010 - 31 August 2011 Member, Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forest 2010

Vice-President, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan 2010 onwards Member, National Executive, BJP 31 August 2009 - 20 June 2010 Member, Standing Committee on Defence Member, National Core Committee, Scheduled Castes Morcha BJP. 2009 Member, Consultative Committee, External Affairs 2009 Elected to 15th Lok Sabha



