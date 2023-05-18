Major Union Cabinet Reshuffle: Know Who Is Arjun Ram Meghwal, The New Law Minister

Quick links:
Image: Facebook/ArjunRamMeghwal
In a major Union cabinet reshuffle, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lost the Law Ministry and has been assigned to the Ministry of Earth Sciences. According to the official notice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State is assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Rijiju.
#LIVE | Big cabinet re-shuffle in Modi government as Kiren Rijiju replaced as Law Minister. Arjun Ram Meghwal gets the Ministry of Law and Justice. Former Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has been assigned the Ministry of Earth Sciences.#KirenRijiju #ArjunRamMeghwal pic.twitter.com/slcrcFLThW— Republic (@republic) May 18, 2023
Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State, has been assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios. Meghawal is currently the Minister of State for parliamentary affairs and the Minister of State for Culture.
Here are the positions held by Arjun Ram Meghwal:
|Tenure
|Positions Held
|
7 July 2021 onwards
|
Union Minister of State, Ministry of Culture
|
21 November 2019 - 7 July 2021
|
|20 June 2019 - 7 July 2021
|
Special Invitee, Business Advisory Committee
|
30 May 2019-7 July 2021
May 2019 onwards
|
Union Minister of State, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
Union Minister of State, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
|
May 2019
|
Re-elected to 17th Lok Sabha (3rd term)
|
3 September 2017 - 25 May 2019
|
Union Minister State, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
|
5 July 2016 - 3 September 2017
|
Union Minister of State, Ministry of Finance; and Ministry of Corporate Affairs
|
3 July 2015
|
Member, Sub-Committee-III, Committee on Estimates
|
1 May 2015 - 5 July 2016
|
Member, Committee on Estimates
Member, National Khadi and Village Industries Board
Member, Governing Council of SSA
|
29 January 2015 - 5 July 2016
|
Member, General Purposes Committee
|
11 December 2014 - 5 July 2016
|
Member, Joint Committee on Offices of Profit
|
28 November 2014 - 5 July 2016
|
Chairperson, House Committee
Executive Member, Indian Parliamentary Group
Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of External Affairs and Overseas Indian Affairs
|
15 September 2014 - 5 July 2016
|
Member, Committee on Ethics
|
1 September 2014 - 5 July 2016
|
Member, Standing Committee on Railways
|
13 June 2014 - 5 July 2016
|
Member, Business Advisory Committee
|
12 July, 2014
|
Chief Whip, Lok Sabha, (BJP)
|
May, 2014
|
Re-elected to 16th Lok Sabha (2nd term)
|
21 April, 2013
|
Member, Committee on Absence of Member from the Sitting of the House
|
1 May, 2012
|
Member, Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes
|
1 December, 2011
|
Member, Zonal Railway User`s Consultative Committee (ZRUCC)
|
2011 onwards
|
Convenor, Anuvrat Parliamentarian Forum
|
31 August 2011
|
Member, Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice
|
21 June 2010 - 31 August 2011
|
Member, Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forest
|
2010
|
|
2010 onwards
|
Member, National Executive, BJP
|
31 August 2009 - 20 June 2010
|
Member, Standing Committee on Defence
Member, National Core Committee, Scheduled Castes Morcha BJP.
|
2009
|
Member, Consultative Committee, External Affairs
|
2009
|
Elected to 15th Lok Sabha