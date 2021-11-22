Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal's Wife And Mother Receive His Posthumous Shaurya Chakra

Late Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal was honoured with the Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous) for his role in a high-level joint operation to kill five terrorists and recover 200 kg of explosive material. Indian President Ram Nath Kovind presented the award to his wife Lt Nitika Kaul and mother Saroj Dhoundiyal. ANI tweeted the proud moment for the family and captioned it with, “Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal’s wife, Lieutenant Nitika Kaul and mother Saroj Dhoundiyal receive his Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous) for an operation in Jammu and Kashmir in which five terrorists were killed, and 200 kg explosives were recovered.”

Major Dhoundiyal was among those four brave Army men who were martyred in an encounter with JeM terrorists in the Pulwama district. The army unit successfully eliminated JeM commander Kamran, who was behind the February 14 terror attack on the CRPF convoy that killed 40 jawans. The widow of Army Major Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal later joined the Indian Army as Lieutenant Nikita Kaul Dhoundiyal.

During the funeral ceremony of Major VS Dhoundiyal, Nitika left an emotional message for her husband. She said, “I'm really proud. We all love you. The way you love everyone is entirely different because you sacrifice your life for the people who you may have never contacted, but still you decided to give your life for them.” She added, “You are such a brave man. I am very honoured to have you as my husband. I'll love you till my last breath. I owe my life to you. Yes, it's hurting that you're leaving but I know you will always be around.” Nitika concluded by saying, “I'll request everyone not to sympathise, rather be very strong because this man holds a position very larger than any of us standing here. Let's salute this man. Jai Hind.”

What happened in 2019?

AS many as 45 security personnel were martyred within five days between February 14-18 in 2019. The first attack was the deadliest attack as an IED blast on the convoy of CRPF jawans in Pulwama district killed 40 jawans. To seek revenge, Indian forces conducted a joint operation in the district of Pulwama. They managed to kill three JeM terrorists but four Indian army jawans were martyred along with one J&K police personnel.

(with ANI inputs)

Image: ANI