Major win for Animal conservation efforts, PIL against GZRRC dismissed by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on 16 August 2022 heard and dismissed a Public Interest Litigation filed questioning the Zoo that is being established at Jamnagar Gujarat by the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre Society (GZRRC) which is supported by Reliance Industries Limited.

THE ALLEGATIONS LEVELLED

The Petition was filed by a certain Kanhaiya Kumar who claimed to be doing so given his interest in the 'welfare of environment and compassion towards protection and improvement of wild-life.'

The Petition challenged the setting up of the Zoo, sought a ban on GZRRC acquiring animals from within India and abroad and also an SIT to inquire into the operations and management of GZRRC. Questions were also raised in the PIL on GZRRC’s experience and capability.

GZRRC PUT FORTH FACTS BUSTING ALLEGATIONS

In light of the petition, GZRRC submitted a detailed response before the Supreme Court. It provided details of various aspects of its functioning, including the Leopard Rescue Centre and the Crocodile Rescue Centre, while maintaining that Vats, Curators, Biologists, Zoologists and other experts are engaged to carry out the activities strictly in terms of the stipulations of recognition and the provisions of law applicable.

GZRRC debunked claims of the entire operation being commercially motivated. It went on to state that nothing barring the zoo was open to the public. Further, it established how even the Zoological Centre itself would be operated essentially for educational purposes and creating awareness for promoting welfare of animals.

The Court noted GZRRC’s submissions about its infrastructure, functioning, the vets, curators, biologists, zoologists and other experts engaged by it and that it was carrying out its activities strictly in terms of law.

THE SUPREME COURT OBSERVATIONS

While dismissing the PIL, the Apex Court clearly observed, "We are unable to find any legal infirmity in grant of recognition to the Zoo and the Rescue Centre". In fact, hitting out at the petitioner in the case, the top court stated, "We are impelled to observe that the petitioner himself is not an expert in the field and has based the petition merely on news-reports which too, do not appear to have been made by the expert."

The Court recorded its satisfaction at the response filed by GZRRC and observed it was satisfied that the permission granted to GZRRC. The Supreme Court bench also stated that they were "unable to find any logic or basis in this petition."

GZRRC'S RESPONSE

The rejection of all contentions raised against GZRRC, has been welcomed by the body.

"We at GZRRC are humbled by the decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. We will continue with our work for animal welfare. GZRRC is committed to the welfare, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation of animals as well as to provide world-class rehabilitation care to animals which need to be rescued from difficult conditions," said Mr. Dhanraj Nathwani, Head of Organization, GZRRC.

The Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre's stated mission is saving species by uniting expertise in animal care and conservation science with dedication in inspiring passion for nature through best practices of management and bringing education and awareness among people. Its objective is to complement and strengthen the national efforts in conservation of the rich biodiversity of the country.