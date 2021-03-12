Majority Of Lawmakers Who Defected From Congress Joined BJP Between 2016-20: ADR Report

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the ruling BJP has emerged as the party of choice among politicians.

The latest report between 2016-20 reveals that nearly 182 of the total 405 re-contesting MLAs, who switched political parties have joined the BJP, followed by 38 who joined the Congress, and 25 who switched to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

As many as 170 MLAs left Congress to join other factions during the elections held between 2016-20, while only 18 BJP legislators switched parties to contest polls in this period, the report said.

Moreover, 10 of the 16 re-contesting Rajya Sabha MPs who switched parties have joined the BJP, and five of the 12 Lok Sabha MPs who changed parties, joined the Congress during the 2019 parliamentary polls.

It also noted that the recent fall of governments in Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, and Karnataka State Assemblies were due to defections of their MLAs.

Congress loses most MLAs

The opposition Congress has lost the highest number of legislators to rivals while the ruling BJP absorbed the maximum MLAs switching sides. Out of the 405 MLAs across the states who quit parties, 42% belonged to the Congress, while only 4.4.% belonged to the saffron party.

With 44.9% of recontesting MLAs, BJP has emerged as the favourite party for legislators, followed by the Congress with a distant 9.4% record.

For the report, the National Election Watch and the ADR analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 433 MPs and MLAs, who jumped ships and re-contested elections that were held in the last five years.