Majority of roads reopened, safe to travel in Himachal, says CM Sukhu

Roads connecting most tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh have been substantially restored and it is now safe to travel to the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

According to a statement, Sukhu told reporters in Nadaun -- his assembly constituency -- before leaving for Kangra that Himachal Pradesh is safe for visitors and they are welcome in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Solan and other parts of the state as the majority of roads have been reopened for vehicular traffic.

Reiterating the government's commitment to effectively address the disaster, the chief minister said all the affected families are being provided with assistance.

Sukhu also expressed displeasure over the opposition's "petty politics" and said Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur is engaging in political manipulation instead of sympathising with the affected people.

The chief minister said Thakur should take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and request for a special package for Himachal Pradesh, akin to those provided in the aftermath of the Kedarnath and the Bhuj tragedies.

Sukhu said the state government has repeatedly appealed to the Centre to declare the calamity in Himachal Pradesh a national disaster but it has taken no steps in this regard.

The chief minister also assured the people that the state government will leave no stone unturned in providing assistance to the affected families using its own resources.