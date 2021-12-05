Majority Of Schemes To Benefit Women: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the BJP-led government in the state is working towards the empowerment of women and the majority of schemes being implemented by the government are for their benefit.

Speaking at the concluding day of the two-day BJP Mahila Morcha state executive meet here, Sarma said the state government is implementing 75 per cent of schemes for the welfare of women.

“Today, the government is taking a brave stand against evil elements like drugs and these drives against social ills will greatly help the women of our society,” the chief minister said.

Urging the women to take a more active part in the political field, Sarma said, “I want to see 25 women MLAs in the next Assembly.” The state has 126 Assembly seats in total, with women winning six seats in the elections held earlier this year.

The chief minister also spoke on various measures being undertaken to fight corruption and make the government system hassle-free for the general people.

He appealed to the workers to work together for strengthening the party further and urged all the women members to plant ten saplings in their localities and nurture them.

