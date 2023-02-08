'Make In India A Joke': KCR Questions Centre For Not Allowing Pfizer Vaccine In India

At a time when pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is facing questions over the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has backed the company and attacked the Centre for not allowing Pfizer vaccine in the country.

Addressing a public gathering on February 5, CM KCR said, "It was said ‘Make in India’. It has become a joke in India. What happened? What has come? Why it has not come? Environment for Make in India was created. (But) Any foreign investment came? I want to say clearly, many multinational companies are leaving. Why we are not able to attract them? If Make in India was right, ease of doing was right and if we were flexible, why we did not allow them?"

Adding further the BRS chief said, "There is a company called Pfizer with whom I had talked personally. it was stopped from entering India during COVID-19. No matter how hard the company tried but they (govt) didn't allow them to come here. What was the reason?"

#WATCH | There is a company namely Pfizer, which manufactures vaccines, it was stopped from entering India during COVID-19. No matter how hard the company tried but they (govt) didn't allow them to come here. What was the reason?: Telangana CM &BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (5.2) pic.twitter.com/gditwwptPe — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

The Telangana CM said that he and other CMs lobbied for the Pfizer vaccine to Prime Miniter's Office and NITI Aayog but the Centre did not allow Pfizer to come to India. "While the public wanted to get the best vaccine, people also wanted to buy it (Pfizer vaccine), yet the company was stopped forcefully. I also tried, many Chief Ministers also had talks with PMO and Niti Aayog but they (Govt) didn't allow them (Pfizer) to come," KCR said.

Pfizer in trouble water, CEO corned on Covid vaccine efficacy

Earlier in January, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was confronted on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting at Davos on the efficacy of its coronavirus vaccine. However, Bourla was seen running away while ignoring the queries. In the viral video, a Rebel News journalist was heard asking Pfizer CEO why the firm kept secret that its COVID-19 vaccine did not stop the transmission of viral.

Furthermore, the journalist asked whether it was time to apologise to the world and give refunds to the nations that brought COVID vaccines that did not yield results. But the Pfizer boss did not solicit a response

It is pertinent to mention that when the COVID vaccination drive commenced, Pfizer sought an indemnity bond that spared it from legal lawsuits in case there are adverse effects from the vaccine.