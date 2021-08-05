'Make In India For The World’: PM Modi To Interact with Heads Of Indian Missions Abroad

In the pursuit to boost the 'Make In India' initiative on the global platform, PM Modi on Friday will interact with the heads of the Indian Missions abroad and stakeholders of the trade and commerce sector via Video Conferencing. PM Modi will also give a clarion call for ‘Local Goes Global - Make in India for the World’ in the meeting. PM Modi's meeting with the Heads of Indian Missions abroad will kickstart on 6 August 2021 at 6 PM.

As per PIB, the purpose of PM Modi's interaction is to provide a focussed thrust to leverage and expand India’s export and its share in global trade. Exports have a huge employment generation potential, especially for MSMEs and high labor-intensive sectors, with a cascading effect on the manufacturing sector and the overall economy. The interaction aims to energise all stakeholders to expand India's export potential and utilise the local capabilities to fulfill the global demand.

Apart from PM Modi, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also be present during the interaction. The interaction will also witness the participation of Secretaries of more than twenty departments, state government officials, members of Export Promotion Councils, and Chambers of Commerce.

PM Modi invites Indian Olympics Contingent for Independence Day celebrations

As Indian athletes continue to script history at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests for the Independence Day celebrations. He will also personally meet and interact with each one of them. PM Modi will speak on the athletes' performance in the Olympics and their struggles amid the COVID-19 crisis.

PM Narendra Modi supported and encouraged the Olympians throughout the events. He also congratulated the winners and appreciated the ones who made India proud. Recently, PM Modi had a word with Manpreet Singh, the Men’s Hockey Captain captain, Head Coach Graham Reid, and his assistant Piyush Dubey post the victory and congratulate the team for bringing home the Bronze. PM Modi told Manpreet Singh- he has scripted history for which Team India skipper thanked PM for his encouragement. Modi while speaking to Manpreet’s also said that his voice is loud and clear today, whereas it was slightly muted the other day (when India lost to Belgium).

Image Credits: PTI