'Make In India': Indian Army Inducts Indigenously Developed Short Span Bridging Systems

In a major boost to the 'Make in India' in the defence sector, the Indian Army has inducted the first 12 indigenously developed 10 metres Short Span Bridging systems. The system will enable the Indian Army to overcome geographical obstacles like small rivers and canals if operations take place along the western borders with Pakistan.

The systems were handed over to the Corps of Engineers by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane at Delhi Cantt. In addition, the bridging systems are worth over Rs 492 crore and have been designed by Indian Army Engineers along with DRDO and manufactured by Larsen and Toubro Limited within the country. The Army officials added that despite the COVID-19 restrictions placed on industries in the last year, the supply of the bridging systems to the Indian Army has been on schedule.

'Private companies have been given technology transfer': DRDO

Speaking to ANI, DRDO Chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy revealed that the private companies have been entrusted with the technology transfer for the defence system. In addition, he also informed that trials are currently underway in Kolar. Reddy added that Bharat Electronics has also been given the technology transfer. The DRDO chief has revealed that discussions are underway regarding further inputs from armed forces. Hailing L&T, Reddy has also informed that they will be able to deliver about 30 bridges by the end of August.

Indian Navy, Coast Guard induct indigenously-built advanced light helicopters

Earlier in June, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard inducted indigenously-built advanced light helicopters ALH MK III. Both defence arms have inducted three helicopters each. The Indian Navy would use the helicopters for maritime reconnaissance and coastal security while the Coast Guard will get a boost when it comes to search and rescue operations. It will further enhance coastal security, the officials added. The three helicopters, made by the Centre-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, were inducted at the Indian Naval Station (INS) Dega, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), in Visakhapatnam, an official statement said.

In addition, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated that HAL will supply 16 of these helicopters to the ICG by mid-2022. ALH MK III helicopters feature an array of systems previously seen only on heavier, multi-role helicopters of the Indian Navy. In addition to special operations capabilities, ALH MK III is also fitted with a heavy machine gun to undertake constabulary missions, it said. A removable medical intensive care unit (ICU) is also fitted on ALH MK III helicopters to airlift critically ill patients, the officials from the Indian Navy added.

