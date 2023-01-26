Make India A Country Of Knowledgeable People: RSS Chief Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday called upon Indians to make India a country of knowledgeable people.

Speaking at a Republic Day function at Keshav Vidhaypeeth in Jamdoli near Jaipur, Bhagwat described the significance of the three colours in the national flag and said people should take a resolution to move ahead and try to fulfil it.

"We unfurl the tricolour, the symbol of our sovereignty, with enthusiasm, joy and pride. Our destination lies in that flag only. We have to make India big in the world,” he said.

Talking about the colours in the national flag, he said the top band of saffron colour represents the nature of India, which is the symbol of eternal life.

"The colour that comes with the rising sun, which is the symbol of continuous work, which inspires a man to wake up and be active in his work, is the colour of saffron. It is the symbol of knowledge, sacrifice and hard work,” he said.

"It is our resolution that by breaking the chains of slavery, we will make our country a country of knowledgeable people, a country of people who are constantly active in the interest of the world. These people are no one else, we, the people of India, have to become like this,” he said.

He said that sacrifice and knowledge can remain in the person but it needs some direction.

"If there is no direction, knowledge is fatal, knowledge becomes the reason for controversy, power becomes the reason for hurting the weak. And that is why direction should be there. For this, white colour, the symbol of purity, is there as the second colour in the tricolour,” he said.

"We have to be filled with inner and outer purity and the one who is pure inside out never wants bad for others, he always wants to do good. There is no alienation in his heart towards others. Those who move ahead with a generous mind, with a pure mind, behave in a pious manner and consider everyone as their own. We have to become pure like this," he said.

Bhagwat said that with this, prosperity will come everywhere, there will be no shortage of bread, clothes, house, health, and education and the splendour of the environment which is getting impacted will restore, and the cycle of nature rainfall will improve.

He said the green colour is the symbol of prosperity and that of Goddess Lakshmi.

Bhagwat said that on this day, people should read the speech made by B R Ambedkar in Parliament while dedicating the Constitution which was made after the full consideration of the Constituent Assembly.

"He told us what our duty is. He has said that now there is no slavery in the country, and there is no traditional slavery either. The British also left, but to remove the slavery that had come due to social inequality, the provision of political and economic equality has been made in our Constitution,” the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said.

"Baba Saheb said that our country became slaves because we fought with each other, not because of the power of any enemy. People kept fighting with each other, which is why the country became enslaved. If freedom and equality are to be brought together, then we should bring brotherhood. That is why the word fraternity along with liberty and equality is there in our Constitution,” he said.

"Baba Saheb says that fraternity has to be made prevalent in the whole country,” he added.

“People should take a resolution that how far we will move from this Republic Day to the next Republic Day, we should take a resolution and try to fulfil it," he added.

