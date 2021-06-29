Make India A Leading Maritime Nation, Says VP Venkaiah Naidu At VPT Meet In Vizag

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on June 26 has called for making India a leading maritime nation and emphasised the vital role ports would play in the manifestation of this ambitious goal.

A presentation was made to VP Naidu by the Chairman of the Vishakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) K Rama Mohana Rao and other senior officials during an interaction with him at Vishakhapatnam. They apprised the VP of various activities at the port, including its expansion plans.

Now, saving India's strategic geographical location on global shipping routes with a coastline of about 7,517km and over 200 major and minor ports, VP Naidu explained why these ports play an important role in India's economy.

Recalling that ancient India's rule over the oceans, he said "we have to regain that past glory."

Speaking of the development of port infrastructure in the country, he said that as part of the ambitious Sagarmala project, more than 504 projects have been identified to unlock the opportunities for port-led development and these initiatives are expected to mobilise more than 3.57 lakh crore of infrastructure investment.

Downward cargo trend at Ports during COVID-19 pandemic

A decline in the cargo trend at Vishakhapatnam port during COVID-19 pandemic years superseded a healthy upward swing between 2015-16 and 2019-20, the Vice President expressed hope that the port would regain its growth trajectory once the situation normalised.

He said, "It is important to note that ports will play an important role in post-COVID-19 economic recovery."

Maritime India Vision 2030

Lauding the ports for having played a significant and proactive role in handling oxygen supplies and humanitarian relief work during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and cyclones Tauktae and Yas, he said, "I compliment you for all that". He referred to Maritime India Vision 2030, the Vice President wanted the Port to adopt global best practices in port operations and development.

He also said that Vision-2030 was not impossible to achieve as India possesses inherent strength of knowledge and wanted everyone to work together.

VPT's expansion

During the interaction, the Vice President was keen to know about steps implemented by VPT to contain pollution and protect the environment. Lauding VPT's green initiatives, he wanted them to focus more on renewable energy and energy conservation.

VP Naidu appreciated Vishakhapatnam Port Trust's initiatives in creating world-class infrastructure, port-led industrialisation, digitalisation of process and various green initiatives.

Earlier, VP was apprised of expansion plans of VPT including the proposed establishment of Rs 406 crore Free Trade and Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) in an area of 103 acres.

The proposed FTWZ is set to be funded under Sagarmala and a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be set up to develop basic infrastructures like road/rail connectivity, electricity and roads.